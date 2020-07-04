Rent Calculator
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
4131 Glen Devon Drive
Last updated February 28 2020 at 12:03 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4131 Glen Devon Drive
4131 Glen Devon Drive Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
4131 Glen Devon Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30327
Mt. Paran
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated home in move-in condition on great street in Buckhead. Three bedrooms on main level with big master bath + closet. Good size basement with bedroom and additional bath. Won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4131 Glen Devon Drive have any available units?
4131 Glen Devon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4131 Glen Devon Drive have?
Some of 4131 Glen Devon Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4131 Glen Devon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4131 Glen Devon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4131 Glen Devon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4131 Glen Devon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 4131 Glen Devon Drive offer parking?
No, 4131 Glen Devon Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4131 Glen Devon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4131 Glen Devon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4131 Glen Devon Drive have a pool?
No, 4131 Glen Devon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4131 Glen Devon Drive have accessible units?
No, 4131 Glen Devon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4131 Glen Devon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4131 Glen Devon Drive has units with dishwashers.
