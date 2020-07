Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool tennis court

Top Floor! This one is updated with Laminate Floors Throughout. Features Oversized Living Room with Wood burning Fireplace, Separate Sunroom, Formal Dining Room, Updated Kitchen Cabinetry with Stainless Steel and Solid Surface Countertops and Huge Master. This one is a Must-See! Walk to Cafe and all the great amenities: 18-hole par 3 golf-course, 3 pools, gym, tennis, cafe/bar, 24/7 manned gatehouse and more. Come live the country club without the country club price.