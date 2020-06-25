All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:27 AM

406 Mathewson Place SW

406 Mathewson Place Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

406 Mathewson Place Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Westview

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
QUAINT TWO BEDROOM HOUSE FOR RENT. GREAT LOC. ATION WITIN THE BELT LINE - SORRY! NO Sectiin 8

UNIQUE RANCH STYLE HOME AVAILABLE NOW! CLOSE TO BELT LINE.

* 2 BEDROOMS
* 1 BATH
* 3 WOOD BURNING FIRE PLACES
* GRANITE COUNTER TOPS IN KITCHEN
* STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES
* HARDWOOD FLOOR THROUGHOUT
* WASHER & DRYER IN THE HOUSE
* CEILING FANS
* HUGE FRONT PATIO

CALL YAHYA @ 404 334-7195 TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING OF THIS HOME ASAP!

IT WON'T LAST LONG!

Yahya McClain
Leasing Consultant
Ray White Property Management
404 334-7195

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4872173)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 406 Mathewson Place SW have any available units?
406 Mathewson Place SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 406 Mathewson Place SW have?
Some of 406 Mathewson Place SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 406 Mathewson Place SW currently offering any rent specials?
406 Mathewson Place SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 406 Mathewson Place SW pet-friendly?
No, 406 Mathewson Place SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 406 Mathewson Place SW offer parking?
No, 406 Mathewson Place SW does not offer parking.
Does 406 Mathewson Place SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 406 Mathewson Place SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 406 Mathewson Place SW have a pool?
No, 406 Mathewson Place SW does not have a pool.
Does 406 Mathewson Place SW have accessible units?
No, 406 Mathewson Place SW does not have accessible units.
Does 406 Mathewson Place SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 406 Mathewson Place SW does not have units with dishwashers.
