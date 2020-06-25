All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:03 PM

4049 Princeton Lakes Way

4049 Princeton Lakes Pass SW · No Longer Available
Location

4049 Princeton Lakes Pass SW, Atlanta, GA 30331
Deerwood

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
- Welcome home to this beautiful 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath townhome in Camp Creek. This home features include a cozy fireplace in the living room, dark wood laminate floors throughout the kitchen and living area with carpet in the bedrooms, and an updated kitchen with granite countertops and stylish backsplash! Great location close to restaurants, grocery stores, and entertainment!

Stainless Stell Appliance package includes:
Refrigerator,Elec Stove,Dishwasher,Microwave.

***Furniture shown in photos is NOT included***

Other Features:
Electric Water heater & Central cooling. 2-car Garage. Electric fireplace.

Contact us at support@gkhouses.com or visit our website at gkhouses.com if you have any questions about this home. Please verify all listing details before leasing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5462917)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4049 Princeton Lakes Way have any available units?
4049 Princeton Lakes Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 4049 Princeton Lakes Way have?
Some of 4049 Princeton Lakes Way's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4049 Princeton Lakes Way currently offering any rent specials?
4049 Princeton Lakes Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4049 Princeton Lakes Way pet-friendly?
No, 4049 Princeton Lakes Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 4049 Princeton Lakes Way offer parking?
Yes, 4049 Princeton Lakes Way offers parking.
Does 4049 Princeton Lakes Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4049 Princeton Lakes Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4049 Princeton Lakes Way have a pool?
No, 4049 Princeton Lakes Way does not have a pool.
Does 4049 Princeton Lakes Way have accessible units?
No, 4049 Princeton Lakes Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4049 Princeton Lakes Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4049 Princeton Lakes Way has units with dishwashers.

