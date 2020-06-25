4049 Princeton Lakes Way

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

- Welcome home to this beautiful 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath townhome in Camp Creek. This home features include a cozy fireplace in the living room, dark wood laminate floors throughout the kitchen and living area with carpet in the bedrooms, and an updated kitchen with granite countertops and stylish backsplash! Great location close to restaurants, grocery stores, and entertainment!



Stainless Stell Appliance package includes:

Refrigerator,Elec Stove,Dishwasher,Microwave.



***Furniture shown in photos is NOT included***



Other Features:

Electric Water heater & Central cooling. 2-car Garage. Electric fireplace.



Contact us at support@gkhouses.com or visit our website at gkhouses.com if you have any questions about this home. Please verify all listing details before leasing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5462917)