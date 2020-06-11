All apartments in Atlanta
4004 Sheldon Drive NE
4004 Sheldon Drive NE

4004 Sheldon Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4004 Sheldon Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30342
North Buckhead

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Excellent opportunity to rent in Buckhead/Sarah Smith/Sutton/North Atlanta HS school districts. Walk to Sarah Smith Elementary. Live in this beautifully renovated brick ranch with a sunroom and partial basement. Close to all Buckhead has to offer - nice restaurants, entertainment, shopping, malls, offices and schools! Great new remodel, wooded lot. Feels very homey. Close to 400/285/85. Off of Roswell Rd 1 mile from Piedmont. 3.5 Miles to 285 and Roswell Rd in Sandy Springs. Perfect location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4004 Sheldon Drive NE have any available units?
4004 Sheldon Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 4004 Sheldon Drive NE have?
Some of 4004 Sheldon Drive NE's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4004 Sheldon Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
4004 Sheldon Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4004 Sheldon Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 4004 Sheldon Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 4004 Sheldon Drive NE offer parking?
No, 4004 Sheldon Drive NE does not offer parking.
Does 4004 Sheldon Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4004 Sheldon Drive NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4004 Sheldon Drive NE have a pool?
No, 4004 Sheldon Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 4004 Sheldon Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 4004 Sheldon Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4004 Sheldon Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4004 Sheldon Drive NE has units with dishwashers.
