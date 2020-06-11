4004 Sheldon Drive NE

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave range refrigerator

Excellent opportunity to rent in Buckhead/Sarah Smith/Sutton/North Atlanta HS school districts. Walk to Sarah Smith Elementary. Live in this beautifully renovated brick ranch with a sunroom and partial basement. Close to all Buckhead has to offer - nice restaurants, entertainment, shopping, malls, offices and schools! Great new remodel, wooded lot. Feels very homey. Close to 400/285/85. Off of Roswell Rd 1 mile from Piedmont. 3.5 Miles to 285 and Roswell Rd in Sandy Springs. Perfect location!