All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 4 Plantation Drive NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
4 Plantation Drive NE
Last updated May 9 2019 at 6:07 AM

4 Plantation Drive NE

4 Plantation Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pine Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4 Plantation Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30324
Pine Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
gym
Unit Amenities
cable included
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming "Palace Home" Condo in Gated Buckhead Community. Convenient First Floor Unit w/Private Rear
Yard & Patio. Spacious Open Floor Plan, Perfect for Roommates, w/Separate Bedroom/Bathroom Wings. Beautiful Hardwood Floors
Throughout, Great Rm w/Fireplace, Sun Rm & Formal Dining Rm! 24/7 STAFFED GATE HOIUSE, Fitness
Facility, Clubhouse w/Swimming Pool/Grilling Area, Lovely Walking Paths, All Within 30+ Acres. Water/Basic Cable
Included in Rent. Credit Score of 700 a MUST. Pets Under 35 LBS/Negotiable. Refundable Move-in/Move-out Fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Plantation Drive NE have any available units?
4 Plantation Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 4 Plantation Drive NE have?
Some of 4 Plantation Drive NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Plantation Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
4 Plantation Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Plantation Drive NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4 Plantation Drive NE is pet friendly.
Does 4 Plantation Drive NE offer parking?
No, 4 Plantation Drive NE does not offer parking.
Does 4 Plantation Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 Plantation Drive NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Plantation Drive NE have a pool?
Yes, 4 Plantation Drive NE has a pool.
Does 4 Plantation Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 4 Plantation Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Plantation Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 Plantation Drive NE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kinstone River Apartment Homes
2550 Akers Mill Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
The Residences at Vinings Mountain
100 Pinhurst Dr
Atlanta, GA 30339
Legacy at Druid Hills
1491 Druid Valley Drive
Atlanta, GA 30329
Buckhead 960
960 E Paces Ferry Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Alturas Embry Hills
3544 Old Chamblee Tucker Rd
Atlanta, GA 30340
Smith & Porter
210 Peters Street
Atlanta, GA 30313
Osprey
980 Howell Mill Road Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318
Vinings Palisades Apartments
4545 River Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30339

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus