4 Plantation Drive NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities cable included dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming "Palace Home" Condo in Gated Buckhead Community. Convenient First Floor Unit w/Private Rear

Yard & Patio. Spacious Open Floor Plan, Perfect for Roommates, w/Separate Bedroom/Bathroom Wings. Beautiful Hardwood Floors

Throughout, Great Rm w/Fireplace, Sun Rm & Formal Dining Rm! 24/7 STAFFED GATE HOIUSE, Fitness

Facility, Clubhouse w/Swimming Pool/Grilling Area, Lovely Walking Paths, All Within 30+ Acres. Water/Basic Cable

Included in Rent. Credit Score of 700 a MUST. Pets Under 35 LBS/Negotiable. Refundable Move-in/Move-out Fee.