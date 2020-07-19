4 Plantation Drive NE

Amenities
Charming "Palace Home" Condo in Gated Buckhead Community. Convenient First Floor Unit w/Private Rear
Yard & Patio. Spacious Open Floor Plan, Perfect for Roommates, w/Separate Bedroom/Bathroom Wings. Beautiful Hardwood Floors
Throughout, Great Rm w/Fireplace, Sun Rm & Formal Dining Rm! 24/7 STAFFED GATE HOIUSE, Fitness
Facility, Clubhouse w/Swimming Pool/Grilling Area, Lovely Walking Paths, All Within 30+ Acres. Water/Basic Cable
Included in Rent. Credit Score of 700 a MUST. Pets Under 35 LBS/Negotiable. Refundable Move-in/Move-out Fee.