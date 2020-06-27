All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated August 20 2019 at 3:22 PM

3956 Ivy Road NE

3956 Ivy Road Northeast
Location

3956 Ivy Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30342
North Buckhead

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful family home in wonderful neighborhood in Sarah Smith SD. Private, wooded, fenced-in lot does not back up to 400. Walk to both campuses. Close to shopping, restaurants, Marta, parks. 2600 sq ft total (1800 up and 800 in basement). Hardwoods throughout. Eat-in Kitchen has stained cabinets with granite countertops. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms on main floor with 1 bed and 1 bath below. Pets allowed. Available now. Freshly cleaned and painted with new flooring in basement and new roof.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3956 Ivy Road NE have any available units?
3956 Ivy Road NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3956 Ivy Road NE have?
Some of 3956 Ivy Road NE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3956 Ivy Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
3956 Ivy Road NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3956 Ivy Road NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3956 Ivy Road NE is pet friendly.
Does 3956 Ivy Road NE offer parking?
Yes, 3956 Ivy Road NE offers parking.
Does 3956 Ivy Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3956 Ivy Road NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3956 Ivy Road NE have a pool?
No, 3956 Ivy Road NE does not have a pool.
Does 3956 Ivy Road NE have accessible units?
No, 3956 Ivy Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3956 Ivy Road NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3956 Ivy Road NE has units with dishwashers.
