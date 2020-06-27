3956 Ivy Road NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful family home in wonderful neighborhood in Sarah Smith SD. Private, wooded, fenced-in lot does not back up to 400. Walk to both campuses. Close to shopping, restaurants, Marta, parks. 2600 sq ft total (1800 up and 800 in basement). Hardwoods throughout. Eat-in Kitchen has stained cabinets with granite countertops. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms on main floor with 1 bed and 1 bath below. Pets allowed. Available now. Freshly cleaned and painted with new flooring in basement and new roof.