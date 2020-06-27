3956 Ivy Road NE

Amenities
Beautiful family home in wonderful neighborhood in Sarah Smith SD. Private, wooded, fenced-in lot does not back up to 400. Walk to both campuses. Close to shopping, restaurants, Marta, parks. 2600 sq ft total (1800 up and 800 in basement). Hardwoods throughout. Eat-in Kitchen has stained cabinets with granite countertops. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms on main floor with 1 bed and 1 bath below. Pets allowed. Available now. Freshly cleaned and painted with new flooring in basement and new roof.