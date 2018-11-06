All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 394 6th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
394 6th Street
Last updated April 12 2019 at 1:29 PM

394 6th Street

394 6th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Midtown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

394 6th Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30308
Midtown

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
media room
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
This fully furnished unit is in the heart of Midtown. This 2 bed, 1 bath unit in a brick building features hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and access to a great garden space. This home is pet friendly and has secured parking! Enjoy the large bedrooms and great layout! Walking distance to everything Midtown has to offer, including only a few blocks to Piedmont Park, Trader Joes, Midtown Theater and the Beltline, and easy access to Peachtree St., Whole Foods, and Ponce City Market. Check out abovethelineproperties . com for more information on this property

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 394 6th Street have any available units?
394 6th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 394 6th Street have?
Some of 394 6th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 394 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
394 6th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 394 6th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 394 6th Street is pet friendly.
Does 394 6th Street offer parking?
Yes, 394 6th Street offers parking.
Does 394 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 394 6th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 394 6th Street have a pool?
No, 394 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 394 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 394 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 394 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 394 6th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Venue Brookwood
2144 Peachtree Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Buckhead 960
960 E Paces Ferry Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Cottonwood Westside
691 14th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Atlantic House
1163 W Peachtree St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Ansley Forest
1659 Monroe Dr. NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Gentry
3172 Roswell Road
Atlanta, GA 30305
M Street
950 Marietta St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
The Residence Buckhead Atlanta
297 East Paces Ferry Rd
Atlanta, GA 30305

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus