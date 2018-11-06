394 6th Street

Amenities
This fully furnished unit is in the heart of Midtown. This 2 bed, 1 bath unit in a brick building features hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and access to a great garden space. This home is pet friendly and has secured parking! Enjoy the large bedrooms and great layout! Walking distance to everything Midtown has to offer, including only a few blocks to Piedmont Park, Trader Joes, Midtown Theater and the Beltline, and easy access to Peachtree St., Whole Foods, and Ponce City Market. Check out abovethelineproperties . com for more information on this property