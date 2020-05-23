All apartments in Atlanta
3909 Bonnie Lane Southeast

3909 Bonnie Lane Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

3909 Bonnie Lane Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30354
South River Gardens

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a newly renovated 3 bedroom home on a nice cul-de-sac, with a fenced in backyard and a partial basement. There is carpet in the main living areas, and tile in kitchen and bathrooms. Kitchen also have vibrant stylish cabinets, tile backsplash, and lots of storage and stainless appliances. Check out the huge bonus room that could be used as a 4th bedroom. A must see so call today!

This house is equipped with a system that allows you to access the home on your own without an appointment anytime between 8AM - 8PM. Simply go to the website listed below or call 404-491-8833 to register.
,
Plan, also on bringing your pets because WE LOVE PETS! We do have a policy regarding them, so please ask about it.

Still want more info, contact Shay Crawford at 404-662-1191. She is a Cordia Management leasing agent and can help schedule a showing and go over our renter criteria.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1191741?source=marketing

Our renter criteria includes:
1. You must have a checking or electronic banking account to make online rental payments
2. No EVICTIONS IN THE LAST 3YRS, No outstanding Balance at ALL!
3. No Sexual or Violent Felonies
4. No more than 1 late payment per year rental history
5. Must have income equal to or greater than 3x's the rent NET(Rent 1088.00 = your take home pay must be $3,264.00)
6. 1 year lease
7. Must be 18 to apply
8. No credit card in collections over $500

We currently do not except SEC8

Must be 18 to apply - $60.00 Application Fee per applicant

Tenant is required to have liability insurance and provide proof of coverage or be enrolled thru Cordia Management.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3909 Bonnie Lane Southeast have any available units?
3909 Bonnie Lane Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3909 Bonnie Lane Southeast have?
Some of 3909 Bonnie Lane Southeast's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3909 Bonnie Lane Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
3909 Bonnie Lane Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3909 Bonnie Lane Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 3909 Bonnie Lane Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 3909 Bonnie Lane Southeast offer parking?
No, 3909 Bonnie Lane Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 3909 Bonnie Lane Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3909 Bonnie Lane Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3909 Bonnie Lane Southeast have a pool?
No, 3909 Bonnie Lane Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 3909 Bonnie Lane Southeast have accessible units?
No, 3909 Bonnie Lane Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 3909 Bonnie Lane Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 3909 Bonnie Lane Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.

