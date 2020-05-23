3909 Bonnie Lane Southeast

Amenities

This is a newly renovated 3 bedroom home on a nice cul-de-sac, with a fenced in backyard and a partial basement. There is carpet in the main living areas, and tile in kitchen and bathrooms. Kitchen also have vibrant stylish cabinets, tile backsplash, and lots of storage and stainless appliances. Check out the huge bonus room that could be used as a 4th bedroom. A must see so call today!



This house is equipped with a system that allows you to access the home on your own without an appointment anytime between 8AM - 8PM. Simply go to the website listed below or call 404-491-8833 to register.

Plan, also on bringing your pets because WE LOVE PETS! We do have a policy regarding them, so please ask about it.



Still want more info, contact Shay Crawford at 404-662-1191. She is a Cordia Management leasing agent and can help schedule a showing and go over our renter criteria.



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1191741?source=marketing



Our renter criteria includes:

1. You must have a checking or electronic banking account to make online rental payments

2. No EVICTIONS IN THE LAST 3YRS, No outstanding Balance at ALL!

3. No Sexual or Violent Felonies

4. No more than 1 late payment per year rental history

5. Must have income equal to or greater than 3x's the rent NET(Rent 1088.00 = your take home pay must be $3,264.00)

6. 1 year lease

7. Must be 18 to apply

8. No credit card in collections over $500



We currently do not except SEC8



Must be 18 to apply - $60.00 Application Fee per applicant



Tenant is required to have liability insurance and provide proof of coverage or be enrolled thru Cordia Management.



