3902 Peachtree Dunwoody Road

3902 Peachtree Dunwoody Road
Location

3902 Peachtree Dunwoody Road, Atlanta, GA 30326
North Buckhead

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Stunning traditional 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home in the heart of great Brookhaven/North Buckhead location on the corner of Stovall and Peachtree Dunwoody. Driveway on Stovall with great parking. Custom kitchen and bathrooms. Large shady lot with fenced back yard, established professionally-planned landscape and trees, stone patio with arbor, new Trane HVAC system and recent Pella windows upgrades, alarm, huge laundry room with great storage. New gutters, soffits, and fascia. Option for 6 month rental term or short term rental available as well

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3902 Peachtree Dunwoody Road have any available units?
3902 Peachtree Dunwoody Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3902 Peachtree Dunwoody Road have?
Some of 3902 Peachtree Dunwoody Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3902 Peachtree Dunwoody Road currently offering any rent specials?
3902 Peachtree Dunwoody Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3902 Peachtree Dunwoody Road pet-friendly?
No, 3902 Peachtree Dunwoody Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3902 Peachtree Dunwoody Road offer parking?
Yes, 3902 Peachtree Dunwoody Road offers parking.
Does 3902 Peachtree Dunwoody Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3902 Peachtree Dunwoody Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3902 Peachtree Dunwoody Road have a pool?
No, 3902 Peachtree Dunwoody Road does not have a pool.
Does 3902 Peachtree Dunwoody Road have accessible units?
No, 3902 Peachtree Dunwoody Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3902 Peachtree Dunwoody Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3902 Peachtree Dunwoody Road has units with dishwashers.

