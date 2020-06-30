3902 Peachtree Dunwoody Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Stunning traditional 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home in the heart of great Brookhaven/North Buckhead location on the corner of Stovall and Peachtree Dunwoody. Driveway on Stovall with great parking. Custom kitchen and bathrooms. Large shady lot with fenced back yard, established professionally-planned landscape and trees, stone patio with arbor, new Trane HVAC system and recent Pella windows upgrades, alarm, huge laundry room with great storage. New gutters, soffits, and fascia. Option for 6 month rental term or short term rental available as well