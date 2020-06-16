388 Lakemoore Drive NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

HUGE PRICE REDUCTION Newly updated, 1-level brick home on finished basement in prime Buckhead location & walking distance to highly coveted Sarah Smith Elementary. Relax in your spacious, fenced-in backyard. New front landscape done after pics. Ivy on front steps has been removed. Charming space w/ newly finished hardwood floors throughout, BRAND NEW kitchen top to bottom, large living space, separate dining room and bonus room. Newly painted and finished basement with large storage room and access to 1-car garage.