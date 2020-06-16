All apartments in Atlanta
388 Lakemoore Drive NE

388 Lakemoore Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

388 Lakemoore Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30342
North Buckhead

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
HUGE PRICE REDUCTION Newly updated, 1-level brick home on finished basement in prime Buckhead location & walking distance to highly coveted Sarah Smith Elementary. Relax in your spacious, fenced-in backyard. New front landscape done after pics. Ivy on front steps has been removed. Charming space w/ newly finished hardwood floors throughout, BRAND NEW kitchen top to bottom, large living space, separate dining room and bonus room. Newly painted and finished basement with large storage room and access to 1-car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 388 Lakemoore Drive NE have any available units?
388 Lakemoore Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 388 Lakemoore Drive NE have?
Some of 388 Lakemoore Drive NE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 388 Lakemoore Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
388 Lakemoore Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 388 Lakemoore Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 388 Lakemoore Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 388 Lakemoore Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 388 Lakemoore Drive NE offers parking.
Does 388 Lakemoore Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 388 Lakemoore Drive NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 388 Lakemoore Drive NE have a pool?
No, 388 Lakemoore Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 388 Lakemoore Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 388 Lakemoore Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 388 Lakemoore Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 388 Lakemoore Drive NE has units with dishwashers.

