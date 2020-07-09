3873 Land O Lakes Drive

Amenities

Spacious 1-level brick home in prime Buckhead location & walking distance to highly coveted Sarah Smith Elementary. Relax in your quiet, arborist-designed backyard w/ large sunroom and driveway with a lot of parking. Charming space w/ brand newly finished hardwood floors th/out, crown molding, BRAND NEW kitchen top to bottom, large living space, and HUGE bonus room w/ full bath (potential 4th bedroom). Outdoor storage shed offers plenty of space. Tons of shopping and restaurants just blocks away. Steps away from Blue Heron Nature Preserve. Pets allowed.