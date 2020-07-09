All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 3873 Land O Lakes Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
3873 Land O Lakes Drive
Last updated February 12 2020 at 5:07 AM

3873 Land O Lakes Drive

3873 Land O Lakes Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
North Buckhead
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3873 Land O Lakes Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30342
North Buckhead

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Spacious 1-level brick home in prime Buckhead location & walking distance to highly coveted Sarah Smith Elementary. Relax in your quiet, arborist-designed backyard w/ large sunroom and driveway with a lot of parking. Charming space w/ brand newly finished hardwood floors th/out, crown molding, BRAND NEW kitchen top to bottom, large living space, and HUGE bonus room w/ full bath (potential 4th bedroom). Outdoor storage shed offers plenty of space. Tons of shopping and restaurants just blocks away. Steps away from Blue Heron Nature Preserve. Pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3873 Land O Lakes Drive have any available units?
3873 Land O Lakes Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3873 Land O Lakes Drive have?
Some of 3873 Land O Lakes Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3873 Land O Lakes Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3873 Land O Lakes Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3873 Land O Lakes Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3873 Land O Lakes Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3873 Land O Lakes Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3873 Land O Lakes Drive offers parking.
Does 3873 Land O Lakes Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3873 Land O Lakes Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3873 Land O Lakes Drive have a pool?
No, 3873 Land O Lakes Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3873 Land O Lakes Drive have accessible units?
No, 3873 Land O Lakes Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3873 Land O Lakes Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3873 Land O Lakes Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor Chastain
225 Franklin Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30342
Residences at Chastain
4011 Roswell Rd
Atlanta, GA 30342
Walton on the Chattahoochee
6640 Akers Mill Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Arium Westside
1000 Northside Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
AMLI Westside
1084 Howell Mill Road Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318
The Sidney at Morningside
1295 E Rock Springs Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
841 MEMORIAL
841 Memorial Dr SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
Steelworks Atlanta
1220 Mecaslin St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus