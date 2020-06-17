Rent Calculator
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
383 South Bend Avenue Southeast
Last updated October 16 2019 at 5:32 PM
1 of 1
383 South Bend Avenue Southeast
383 South Bend Avenue Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
383 South Bend Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Lakewood Heights
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 383 South Bend Avenue Southeast have any available units?
383 South Bend Avenue Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 383 South Bend Avenue Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
383 South Bend Avenue Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 383 South Bend Avenue Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 383 South Bend Avenue Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 383 South Bend Avenue Southeast offer parking?
No, 383 South Bend Avenue Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 383 South Bend Avenue Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 383 South Bend Avenue Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 383 South Bend Avenue Southeast have a pool?
No, 383 South Bend Avenue Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 383 South Bend Avenue Southeast have accessible units?
No, 383 South Bend Avenue Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 383 South Bend Avenue Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 383 South Bend Avenue Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 383 South Bend Avenue Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 383 South Bend Avenue Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
