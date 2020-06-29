3820 Roswell Road NE

Amenities
The View @ Chastain is a boutique condo in the perfect Buckhead location steps away from dozens of shopping, dining and nightlife favorites PLUS Chastain Park and the Blue Heron Nature Preserve. You are 5 minutes from everything you could want to in Buckhead, but away from the Peachtree craziness. This 2 story loft comes with 2 deeded spots in gated garage, open floorpan, hardwood, Siematic kitchen with quartz counters and stainless appliances, floor to ceiling windows. Guest suite on main plus powder, master upstairs. Pool, gym, 24 hr front desk, newly renovated lobby.