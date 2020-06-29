All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 3820 Roswell Road NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
3820 Roswell Road NE
Last updated October 13 2019 at 7:34 AM

3820 Roswell Road NE

3820 Roswell Road NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3820 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30342
East Chastain Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
lobby
The View @ Chastain is a boutique condo in the perfect Buckhead location steps away from dozens of shopping, dining and nightlife favorites PLUS Chastain Park and the Blue Heron Nature Preserve. You are 5 minutes from everything you could want to in Buckhead, but away from the Peachtree craziness. This 2 story loft comes with 2 deeded spots in gated garage, open floorpan, hardwood, Siematic kitchen with quartz counters and stainless appliances, floor to ceiling windows. Guest suite on main plus powder, master upstairs. Pool, gym, 24 hr front desk, newly renovated lobby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3820 Roswell Road NE have any available units?
3820 Roswell Road NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3820 Roswell Road NE have?
Some of 3820 Roswell Road NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3820 Roswell Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
3820 Roswell Road NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3820 Roswell Road NE pet-friendly?
No, 3820 Roswell Road NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3820 Roswell Road NE offer parking?
Yes, 3820 Roswell Road NE offers parking.
Does 3820 Roswell Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3820 Roswell Road NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3820 Roswell Road NE have a pool?
Yes, 3820 Roswell Road NE has a pool.
Does 3820 Roswell Road NE have accessible units?
No, 3820 Roswell Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3820 Roswell Road NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3820 Roswell Road NE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Buckhead 960
960 E Paces Ferry Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Windsor Old Fourth Ward
608 Ralph McGill Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
2460 Peachtree at Peachtree Battle
2460 Peachtree Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
Skyhouse Buckhead
3390 Stratford Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Avana Cumberland
2383 Akers Mill Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
The Irby
65 Irby Ave NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
Madison Brookhaven
3078 Clairmont Rd
Atlanta, GA 30329
Icon Midtown
22 14th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus