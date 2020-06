Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

A well maintained midtown bungalow minutes away from Piedmont Park is ready for you to move in! All hardwood floors, large living room with wood fireplace, large kitchen with breakfast area, a sunroom that can be used as an office. Walk to Piedmont park and all the amazing restaurants midtown has to offer.