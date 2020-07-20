3809 Clovis Court Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30331 Carroll Heights
Amenities
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, ranch style home in Atlanta! Listing managed by Julie Pearson Featuring, 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, living room and eat in kitchen which is equipped with a gas stove, microwave and refrigerator.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3809 Clovis Court NW have any available units?
3809 Clovis Court NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3809 Clovis Court NW have?
Some of 3809 Clovis Court NW's amenities include recently renovated, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3809 Clovis Court NW currently offering any rent specials?
3809 Clovis Court NW is not currently offering any rent specials.