38 Saunders Street NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Amazing Kirkwood home one block to business district. Stunning finishes, beautiful palette, open floor plan, kitchen with breakfast area, great room, 5th bedroom (or office), full bath, separate dining, and butler's pantry on main. Second level with owner's retreat and ensuite, 3 addtl bedrooms (all w/trey ceilings), 1 jack 'n jill bath, 1 hall bath, and laundry room. Private, lush backyard with screened porch, two car drive under garage and tons of entertainment space. Too many Technology upgrades to mention. Lawn care and Pest Control included. Available 8/23/19