Last updated August 6 2019 at 7:22 AM

38 Saunders Street NE

38 Saunders Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

38 Saunders Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30317
Kirkwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Amazing Kirkwood home one block to business district. Stunning finishes, beautiful palette, open floor plan, kitchen with breakfast area, great room, 5th bedroom (or office), full bath, separate dining, and butler's pantry on main. Second level with owner's retreat and ensuite, 3 addtl bedrooms (all w/trey ceilings), 1 jack 'n jill bath, 1 hall bath, and laundry room. Private, lush backyard with screened porch, two car drive under garage and tons of entertainment space. Too many Technology upgrades to mention. Lawn care and Pest Control included. Available 8/23/19

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 Saunders Street NE have any available units?
38 Saunders Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 38 Saunders Street NE have?
Some of 38 Saunders Street NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 Saunders Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
38 Saunders Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 Saunders Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 38 Saunders Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 38 Saunders Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 38 Saunders Street NE offers parking.
Does 38 Saunders Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 38 Saunders Street NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 Saunders Street NE have a pool?
No, 38 Saunders Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 38 Saunders Street NE have accessible units?
No, 38 Saunders Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 38 Saunders Street NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 38 Saunders Street NE has units with dishwashers.
