379 Elm St NW

Elm Street Apartments



Conveniently located just west of Downtown Atlanta, your private sanctuary awaits! Our newly renovated 1 and 2 bedrooms are available immediately. Each unit has updated finishes, granite countertops, and luxurious hardwood floors. Close to major universities, offering a wealth of Atlanta's best attractions, in the comfort of your own backyard. Our building is pet-friendly! Water and trash are included in your monthly rent. Contact us today to begin your journey home.

