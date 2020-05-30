379 Elm St NW

Amenities
Elm Street Apartments - Property Id: 108360
Conveniently located just west of Downtown Atlanta, your private sanctuary awaits! Our newly renovated 1 and 2 bedrooms are available immediately. Each unit has updated finishes, granite countertops, and luxurious hardwood floors. Close to major universities, offering a wealth of Atlanta's best attractions, in the comfort of your own backyard. Our building is pet-friendly! Water and trash are included in your monthly rent. Contact us today to begin your journey home.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/108360
(RLNE4798620)