All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 378 Amal Dr SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
378 Amal Dr SW
Last updated September 30 2019 at 12:14 PM

378 Amal Dr SW

378 Amal Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

378 Amal Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30315
Betmar Lavilla

Amenities

dishwasher
ceiling fan
media room
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
media room
4BDR 3FullBath Brick Ranch In Amal Heights-Atlanta - Property Id: 149850

Brick ranch home, has 4 Bedrooms and 3 Full baths. In addition, the house features bonus room that can be used as an office or 5th bedroom. The second part of the house is has a huge bedroom with its own full bath; this can be used as self contained area for another adult or in-law. Master bath has new fixtures, floors have laminate wood, ceiling fan in all bedrooms and living room. The house is located minutes away from Atlanta Lakewood Amphitheater, Atlanta downtown, Atlanta Airport, about a mile from where the Belt-line will cross Pryor Road and easy commute to Atlanta. This Historic South Atlanta, and. Appliances are all Electric. Nearby schools include Atlanta Technical College, Early Education Center, Latin Academy Charter School and Price Middle School. The application fee is $45 per adult; must fill out application for showing. Housing Voucher will be considered. No pets. This nice house will not be vacant for long!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/149850p
Property Id 149850

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5174898)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 378 Amal Dr SW have any available units?
378 Amal Dr SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 378 Amal Dr SW have?
Some of 378 Amal Dr SW's amenities include dishwasher, ceiling fan, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 378 Amal Dr SW currently offering any rent specials?
378 Amal Dr SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 378 Amal Dr SW pet-friendly?
No, 378 Amal Dr SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 378 Amal Dr SW offer parking?
No, 378 Amal Dr SW does not offer parking.
Does 378 Amal Dr SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 378 Amal Dr SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 378 Amal Dr SW have a pool?
No, 378 Amal Dr SW does not have a pool.
Does 378 Amal Dr SW have accessible units?
No, 378 Amal Dr SW does not have accessible units.
Does 378 Amal Dr SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 378 Amal Dr SW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emory Point
855 Emory Point Drive
Atlanta, GA 30329
Tuscany at Lindbergh
600 Garson Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Sorelle
2399 Parkland Dr
Atlanta, GA 30324
Cantera by Cortland
3311 Flowers Rd S
Atlanta, GA 30341
AMLI Parkside
660 Ralph McGill Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Cottonwood Westside
691 14th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
The Prato at Midtown
400 Central Park Pl NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Cortland at the Battery Atlanta
900 Battery Avenue SE
Atlanta, GA 30339

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus