378 Amal Dr SW

Brick ranch home, has 4 Bedrooms and 3 Full baths. In addition, the house features bonus room that can be used as an office or 5th bedroom. The second part of the house is has a huge bedroom with its own full bath; this can be used as self contained area for another adult or in-law. Master bath has new fixtures, floors have laminate wood, ceiling fan in all bedrooms and living room. The house is located minutes away from Atlanta Lakewood Amphitheater, Atlanta downtown, Atlanta Airport, about a mile from where the Belt-line will cross Pryor Road and easy commute to Atlanta. This Historic South Atlanta, and. Appliances are all Electric. Nearby schools include Atlanta Technical College, Early Education Center, Latin Academy Charter School and Price Middle School. The application fee is $45 per adult; must fill out application for showing. Housing Voucher will be considered. No pets. This nice house will not be vacant for long!

