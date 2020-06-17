All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 374 E Paces Ferry Road NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
374 E Paces Ferry Road NE
Last updated August 23 2019 at 11:10 PM

374 E Paces Ferry Road NE

374 East Paces Ferry Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Buckhead Village
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

374 East Paces Ferry Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30305
Buckhead Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
all utils included
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED with this Spacious 2br/2ba condo in the heart of buckhead. Newly renovated kitchen and bathrooms with granite countertops, new cabinetry, lighting and stainless steel appliances in kitchen, bathrooms have updated granite shower and beautiful vanity, updated light fixtures. You can't beat the location in the heart of buckhead walking distance to the shops of Buckhead, restaurants, and entertainment. Access to Marta. Available Furnished or unfurnished. Short term lease only until August 31, 2019. WONT LAST LONG!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 374 E Paces Ferry Road NE have any available units?
374 E Paces Ferry Road NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 374 E Paces Ferry Road NE have?
Some of 374 E Paces Ferry Road NE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 374 E Paces Ferry Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
374 E Paces Ferry Road NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 374 E Paces Ferry Road NE pet-friendly?
No, 374 E Paces Ferry Road NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 374 E Paces Ferry Road NE offer parking?
No, 374 E Paces Ferry Road NE does not offer parking.
Does 374 E Paces Ferry Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 374 E Paces Ferry Road NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 374 E Paces Ferry Road NE have a pool?
No, 374 E Paces Ferry Road NE does not have a pool.
Does 374 E Paces Ferry Road NE have accessible units?
No, 374 E Paces Ferry Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 374 E Paces Ferry Road NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 374 E Paces Ferry Road NE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mount Vernon Flats at The Perimeter
1265 Mount Vernon Hwy
Atlanta, GA 30338
The Bishop
5901 Peachtree Dunwoody Road
Atlanta, GA 30328
Overton Rise
3695 Cumberland Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30339
Pointe at Collier Hills
914 Collier Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
The Reserve at Lavista Walk
1155 Lavista Walk NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Cyan on Peachtree
3380 Peachtree Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Ashley Auburn Pointe
357 Auburn Pointe Drive SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Avana Cumberland
2383 Akers Mill Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus