374 E Paces Ferry Road NE

ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED with this Spacious 2br/2ba condo in the heart of buckhead. Newly renovated kitchen and bathrooms with granite countertops, new cabinetry, lighting and stainless steel appliances in kitchen, bathrooms have updated granite shower and beautiful vanity, updated light fixtures. You can't beat the location in the heart of buckhead walking distance to the shops of Buckhead, restaurants, and entertainment. Access to Marta. Available Furnished or unfurnished. Short term lease only until August 31, 2019. WONT LAST LONG!