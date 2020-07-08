374 Bass St SW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Renovation in Mechanicsville - Near West End, Pittsburgh, and Downtown. Easy access to interstate. Hardwood floors. Granite counter tops and Stainless Steel appliances. Modern lighting. New AC and Heat and roof and wiring and plumbing and water heater. Fenced back yard with huge, inviting deck. Large front porch. ASK ABOUT option to rent with some or all of furnishings. Washer & Dryer included. Security system, tenant pays monitoring. Up to 2 pets with Pet Deposit (refundable). This street is seeing a lot of renovation and new life. Quick access to hot spots such as West End.



(RLNE5729079)