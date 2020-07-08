All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 374 Bass St SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
374 Bass St SW
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:40 AM

374 Bass St SW

374 Bass Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

374 Bass Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Mechanicsville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Renovation in Mechanicsville - Near West End, Pittsburgh, and Downtown. Easy access to interstate. Hardwood floors. Granite counter tops and Stainless Steel appliances. Modern lighting. New AC and Heat and roof and wiring and plumbing and water heater. Fenced back yard with huge, inviting deck. Large front porch. ASK ABOUT option to rent with some or all of furnishings. Washer & Dryer included. Security system, tenant pays monitoring. Up to 2 pets with Pet Deposit (refundable). This street is seeing a lot of renovation and new life. Quick access to hot spots such as West End.

(RLNE5729079)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 374 Bass St SW have any available units?
374 Bass St SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 374 Bass St SW have?
Some of 374 Bass St SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 374 Bass St SW currently offering any rent specials?
374 Bass St SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 374 Bass St SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 374 Bass St SW is pet friendly.
Does 374 Bass St SW offer parking?
No, 374 Bass St SW does not offer parking.
Does 374 Bass St SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 374 Bass St SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 374 Bass St SW have a pool?
No, 374 Bass St SW does not have a pool.
Does 374 Bass St SW have accessible units?
No, 374 Bass St SW does not have accessible units.
Does 374 Bass St SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 374 Bass St SW does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Savannah Midtown
215 North Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Venue Brookwood
2144 Peachtree Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Berkeley Heights
1700 Northside Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Villages at Carver
174 Moury Ave SW
Atlanta, GA 30315
Park at the Marketplace
3725 Princeton Lakes Pkwy SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
Steelworks Atlanta
1220 Mecaslin St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Cortland at the Battery Atlanta
900 Battery Avenue SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
The Ashley
530 E Paces Ferry Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus