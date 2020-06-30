3737 Mays Crossing Southwest

Amenities
Charming 3 bedroom 3 bath ranch in Atlanta. All black appliances. Spacious rooms with large closets. This home is close to everything.
Monthly rent is based on a 15 month lease
Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates
Complete a rental application online at https://www.atlantametropm.com/self-tour-homes/
No section 8
Application Fee (per adult tenant) $55
One-time Lease Administration Fee $195
One-time Pet Fee (if applicable) $300
Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable) $25
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,345, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,345, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.