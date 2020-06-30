All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 5 2020 at 10:06 PM

3737 Mays Crossing Southwest

3737 Mays Court Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

3737 Mays Court Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Fairburn Mays

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bedroom 3 bath ranch in Atlanta. All black appliances. Spacious rooms with large closets. This home is close to everything.

Monthly rent is based on a 15 month lease
Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates
Complete a rental application online at https://www.atlantametropm.com/self-tour-homes/
No section 8
Application Fee (per adult tenant) $55
One-time Lease Administration Fee $195
One-time Pet Fee (if applicable) $300
Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable) $25

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,345, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,345, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3737 Mays Crossing Southwest have any available units?
3737 Mays Crossing Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 3737 Mays Crossing Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
3737 Mays Crossing Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3737 Mays Crossing Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 3737 Mays Crossing Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 3737 Mays Crossing Southwest offer parking?
No, 3737 Mays Crossing Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 3737 Mays Crossing Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3737 Mays Crossing Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3737 Mays Crossing Southwest have a pool?
No, 3737 Mays Crossing Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 3737 Mays Crossing Southwest have accessible units?
No, 3737 Mays Crossing Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 3737 Mays Crossing Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 3737 Mays Crossing Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3737 Mays Crossing Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 3737 Mays Crossing Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.

