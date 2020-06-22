All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3707 Roswell Rd

3707 Roswell Rd NE · No Longer Available
Location

3707 Roswell Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30342
North Buckhead

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
gym
pool
bbq/grill
key fob access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
key fob access
This place is inviting comfortable and close to everything you want to do in AtlantaThis apartment includes 55 4K Roku TV w Netflix Hulu Smart TV in bedroom Keyless Entry Fast WiFi Fully equipped kitchen Busy ready with printer Free onsite parking Pool Fitness Center 247 Close to shopping Close to all types of food on same streetClose enough to the city where you dont miss the action but immediately outside the city where you arent in the hustle and bustle This comfortable stylish decorated space is a home away from home with a fully equipped kitchen smart TVs a washer and dryer and the safety and convenience of smart locks for keyless entryThere is plenty to do as you are right next to Atlantas best parks shopping and event spaces If you arent eating in there are countless restaurants just footsteps awayGuests have access to the pool cabana area grills and the on site gym

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3707 Roswell Rd have any available units?
3707 Roswell Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3707 Roswell Rd have?
Some of 3707 Roswell Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3707 Roswell Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3707 Roswell Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3707 Roswell Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3707 Roswell Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3707 Roswell Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3707 Roswell Rd does offer parking.
Does 3707 Roswell Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3707 Roswell Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3707 Roswell Rd have a pool?
Yes, 3707 Roswell Rd has a pool.
Does 3707 Roswell Rd have accessible units?
No, 3707 Roswell Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3707 Roswell Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3707 Roswell Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
