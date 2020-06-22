3707 Roswell Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill internet access key fob access

This place is inviting comfortable and close to everything you want to do in AtlantaThis apartment includes 55 4K Roku TV w Netflix Hulu Smart TV in bedroom Keyless Entry Fast WiFi Fully equipped kitchen Busy ready with printer Free onsite parking Pool Fitness Center 247 Close to shopping Close to all types of food on same streetClose enough to the city where you dont miss the action but immediately outside the city where you arent in the hustle and bustle This comfortable stylish decorated space is a home away from home with a fully equipped kitchen smart TVs a washer and dryer and the safety and convenience of smart locks for keyless entryThere is plenty to do as you are right next to Atlantas best parks shopping and event spaces If you arent eating in there are countless restaurants just footsteps awayGuests have access to the pool cabana area grills and the on site gym