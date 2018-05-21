All apartments in Atlanta
3703 Manor Brook Court NE

3703 Manor Brook Court NE · No Longer Available
Location

3703 Manor Brook Court NE, Atlanta, GA 30319
Historic Brookhaven

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
media room
The best of city living! Luxury Monte-Hewitt townhome in Historic Brookhaven. Unmatched location with short walk to over 21 of the best restaurants, movie theaters, Marta rail station, Buckhead offices, grocery, Phipps, Lenox & Capital City Golf Club. Large open floorplan full of natural light with 10' ceilings and pristine hardwood (not engineered) flooring. Stunning kitchen with stainless appliances, over-sized breakfast bar, wine cooler, and pantry. Expansive, open living room with fireplace, built-ins for storage and wall of french doors opening to large outdoor

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3703 Manor Brook Court NE have any available units?
3703 Manor Brook Court NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3703 Manor Brook Court NE have?
Some of 3703 Manor Brook Court NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3703 Manor Brook Court NE currently offering any rent specials?
3703 Manor Brook Court NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3703 Manor Brook Court NE pet-friendly?
No, 3703 Manor Brook Court NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3703 Manor Brook Court NE offer parking?
Yes, 3703 Manor Brook Court NE offers parking.
Does 3703 Manor Brook Court NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3703 Manor Brook Court NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3703 Manor Brook Court NE have a pool?
No, 3703 Manor Brook Court NE does not have a pool.
Does 3703 Manor Brook Court NE have accessible units?
No, 3703 Manor Brook Court NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3703 Manor Brook Court NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3703 Manor Brook Court NE has units with dishwashers.

