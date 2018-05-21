3703 Manor Brook Court NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking media room

The best of city living! Luxury Monte-Hewitt townhome in Historic Brookhaven. Unmatched location with short walk to over 21 of the best restaurants, movie theaters, Marta rail station, Buckhead offices, grocery, Phipps, Lenox & Capital City Golf Club. Large open floorplan full of natural light with 10' ceilings and pristine hardwood (not engineered) flooring. Stunning kitchen with stainless appliances, over-sized breakfast bar, wine cooler, and pantry. Expansive, open living room with fireplace, built-ins for storage and wall of french doors opening to large outdoor