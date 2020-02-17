All apartments in Atlanta
3695 Peachtree Road Northeast Unit #F - Unit 6

Location

3695 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA 30319
Ridgedale Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Stunning contemporary end unit townhouse in gated community with elevator. Open space two story glass living area with sleek custom designed shelving and gas fireplace. Chefs kitchen with Subzero refrigerator, 6 burner Wolf range, stainless steel microwave, dishwasher, walk in pantry and views to the living area. Spacious balcony off den area and kitchen. Master bedroom with large walk in closet, clean lines and contemporary details. Top floor boasts two terraces. Two-car garage with additional storage. Charming pool in community. Close proximity to shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3695 Peachtree Road Northeast Unit #F - Unit 6 have any available units?
3695 Peachtree Road Northeast Unit #F - Unit 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3695 Peachtree Road Northeast Unit #F - Unit 6 have?
Some of 3695 Peachtree Road Northeast Unit #F - Unit 6's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3695 Peachtree Road Northeast Unit #F - Unit 6 currently offering any rent specials?
3695 Peachtree Road Northeast Unit #F - Unit 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3695 Peachtree Road Northeast Unit #F - Unit 6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3695 Peachtree Road Northeast Unit #F - Unit 6 is pet friendly.
Does 3695 Peachtree Road Northeast Unit #F - Unit 6 offer parking?
Yes, 3695 Peachtree Road Northeast Unit #F - Unit 6 offers parking.
Does 3695 Peachtree Road Northeast Unit #F - Unit 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3695 Peachtree Road Northeast Unit #F - Unit 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3695 Peachtree Road Northeast Unit #F - Unit 6 have a pool?
Yes, 3695 Peachtree Road Northeast Unit #F - Unit 6 has a pool.
Does 3695 Peachtree Road Northeast Unit #F - Unit 6 have accessible units?
No, 3695 Peachtree Road Northeast Unit #F - Unit 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 3695 Peachtree Road Northeast Unit #F - Unit 6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3695 Peachtree Road Northeast Unit #F - Unit 6 has units with dishwashers.
