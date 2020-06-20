All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated April 1 2019 at 10:55 PM

3679 East Paces Walk

3679 East Paces Walk NE · No Longer Available
Location

3679 East Paces Walk NE, Atlanta, GA 30326
Ridgedale Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
Luxury End-Unit Townhome in the heart of Buckhead! Close to MARTA, Lenox & Phipps! Gorgeous finishes w/ hardwood floors throughout all 3 levels. Open floor plan ideal for entertaining. Large living area w/ corner fireplace. Chef's kitchen w/ granite, stainless appliances, center island w/ breakfast bar. Deck off main level perfect for grilling. Upper-level owner's suite features a walk-in closet & spa-like bath. Private lower level bedroom w/ full bath makes a perfect home office or media room. 2 car garage. Gated community that includes pool & dog walk.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3679 East Paces Walk have any available units?
3679 East Paces Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3679 East Paces Walk have?
Some of 3679 East Paces Walk's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3679 East Paces Walk currently offering any rent specials?
3679 East Paces Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3679 East Paces Walk pet-friendly?
Yes, 3679 East Paces Walk is pet friendly.
Does 3679 East Paces Walk offer parking?
Yes, 3679 East Paces Walk offers parking.
Does 3679 East Paces Walk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3679 East Paces Walk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3679 East Paces Walk have a pool?
Yes, 3679 East Paces Walk has a pool.
Does 3679 East Paces Walk have accessible units?
No, 3679 East Paces Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 3679 East Paces Walk have units with dishwashers?
No, 3679 East Paces Walk does not have units with dishwashers.
