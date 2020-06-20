3679 East Paces Walk

Amenities
SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT:
https://secure.rently.com/properties/860683
Shane | LEO
404-997-3833 (TEXT)
678-685-9932
Luxury End-Unit Townhome in the heart of Buckhead! Close to MARTA, Lenox & Phipps! Gorgeous finishes w/ hardwood floors throughout all 3 levels. Open floor plan ideal for entertaining. Large living area w/ corner fireplace. Chef's kitchen w/ granite, stainless appliances, center island w/ breakfast bar. Deck off main level perfect for grilling. Upper-level owner's suite features a walk-in closet & spa-like bath. Private lower level bedroom w/ full bath makes a perfect home office or media room. 2 car garage. Gated community that includes pool & dog walk.
MONTHLY FLAT RATE FOR AMENITIES. $279
Contact us to schedule a showing.