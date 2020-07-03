3675 Peachtree Road NE

Amenities

parking recently renovated carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

New paint, carpet in bedrooms, upgraded lighting & plumbing fixtures. Spacious end unit w/beautiful hardwoods & lots of daylight. Kitchen has updated cabinetry, solid surface countertops & gas range, refrigerator included! 2 non-abutting, spacious bdrms & 2 baths. Separate dining is open to the living room. Gated community in the heart of North Buckhead in a highly sought after school district. Walk to Publix, Target, Starbucks, Kroger, Lenox, Phipps & lots of other shopping & dining! Two assigned parking spaces w/back door & covered front entry w/chair or table space.