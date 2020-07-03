All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:03 PM

3675 Peachtree Road NE

3675 Peachtree Road · (404) 561-7707
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3675 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA 30319
Ridgedale Park

Price and availability

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
New paint, carpet in bedrooms, upgraded lighting & plumbing fixtures. Spacious end unit w/beautiful hardwoods & lots of daylight. Kitchen has updated cabinetry, solid surface countertops & gas range, refrigerator included! 2 non-abutting, spacious bdrms & 2 baths. Separate dining is open to the living room. Gated community in the heart of North Buckhead in a highly sought after school district. Walk to Publix, Target, Starbucks, Kroger, Lenox, Phipps & lots of other shopping & dining! Two assigned parking spaces w/back door & covered front entry w/chair or table space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3675 Peachtree Road NE have any available units?
3675 Peachtree Road NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3675 Peachtree Road NE have?
Some of 3675 Peachtree Road NE's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3675 Peachtree Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
3675 Peachtree Road NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3675 Peachtree Road NE pet-friendly?
No, 3675 Peachtree Road NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3675 Peachtree Road NE offer parking?
Yes, 3675 Peachtree Road NE offers parking.
Does 3675 Peachtree Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3675 Peachtree Road NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3675 Peachtree Road NE have a pool?
No, 3675 Peachtree Road NE does not have a pool.
Does 3675 Peachtree Road NE have accessible units?
No, 3675 Peachtree Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3675 Peachtree Road NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3675 Peachtree Road NE does not have units with dishwashers.
