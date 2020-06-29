366 Mathewson Pl SW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Won't last long! This charming light filled home still maintains many of the original architectural features yet meets today's easy living style with the open living, dining and kitchen areas. Original hardwoods throughout, large windows and high ceilings. The master bedroom features a private bath with large windows and closet. A bonus room is located just off one of the secondary bedrooms which leads to the backyard steps. The garage is available for your use. Utilities: Electric-GA Power, Gas-Your choice and Water/Sewer/Garage-City of Atlanta Watershed Mgt. Pets are allowed with $300 pet deposit. No aggressive breeds. No section 8.