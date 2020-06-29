All apartments in Atlanta
366 Mathewson Pl SW
366 Mathewson Pl SW

366 Mathewson Place Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

366 Mathewson Place Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Westview

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Won't last long! This charming light filled home still maintains many of the original architectural features yet meets today's easy living style with the open living, dining and kitchen areas. Original hardwoods throughout, large windows and high ceilings. The master bedroom features a private bath with large windows and closet. A bonus room is located just off one of the secondary bedrooms which leads to the backyard steps. The garage is available for your use. Utilities: Electric-GA Power, Gas-Your choice and Water/Sewer/Garage-City of Atlanta Watershed Mgt. Pets are allowed with $300 pet deposit. No aggressive breeds. No section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 366 Mathewson Pl SW have any available units?
366 Mathewson Pl SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 366 Mathewson Pl SW have?
Some of 366 Mathewson Pl SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 366 Mathewson Pl SW currently offering any rent specials?
366 Mathewson Pl SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 366 Mathewson Pl SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 366 Mathewson Pl SW is pet friendly.
Does 366 Mathewson Pl SW offer parking?
Yes, 366 Mathewson Pl SW offers parking.
Does 366 Mathewson Pl SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 366 Mathewson Pl SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 366 Mathewson Pl SW have a pool?
No, 366 Mathewson Pl SW does not have a pool.
Does 366 Mathewson Pl SW have accessible units?
No, 366 Mathewson Pl SW does not have accessible units.
Does 366 Mathewson Pl SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 366 Mathewson Pl SW does not have units with dishwashers.
