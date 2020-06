Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill

Fabulous one bedroom condo nestled in hot Buckhead! Close to tons of shopping, restaurants and Chastain Park! Beautifully renovated with luxury upgrades including tile flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and private balcony. Amazing amenities including swimming pool, fitness center, gazebo and cook out area perfect for entertaining. Home also comes with two designated parking spaces. Hurry before its gone!