Last updated December 12 2019 at 12:08 PM

364 Valley Road NW

364 Valley Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

364 Valley Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30305
Tuxedo Park

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
Available now! Executive Rental offers a 1999 renovation by Norman Askins on 3+/- private acres. Chef's Kitchen opens to sizable Great Rm. Separate Dining Rm and Living Rm/Music Rm. Seven Bedrms + Seven baths total. Elevator! Walk out Heated Pool w/stone waterfall & Gazebo. Master Wing on main with dual baths/dressing areas. Elevator! Second level with large playroom, two Bedrooms, two full Baths, huge Cedar Closet + 4 large Attic storage areas. Whole house Sonos sound system, Generator, intercom phone system, 3 car garage, mature landscaping. Addit'l Parking pad.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 364 Valley Road NW have any available units?
364 Valley Road NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 364 Valley Road NW have?
Some of 364 Valley Road NW's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 364 Valley Road NW currently offering any rent specials?
364 Valley Road NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 364 Valley Road NW pet-friendly?
No, 364 Valley Road NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 364 Valley Road NW offer parking?
Yes, 364 Valley Road NW offers parking.
Does 364 Valley Road NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 364 Valley Road NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 364 Valley Road NW have a pool?
Yes, 364 Valley Road NW has a pool.
Does 364 Valley Road NW have accessible units?
No, 364 Valley Road NW does not have accessible units.
Does 364 Valley Road NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 364 Valley Road NW has units with dishwashers.
