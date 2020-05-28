364 Valley Road NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage

Available now! Executive Rental offers a 1999 renovation by Norman Askins on 3+/- private acres. Chef's Kitchen opens to sizable Great Rm. Separate Dining Rm and Living Rm/Music Rm. Seven Bedrms + Seven baths total. Elevator! Walk out Heated Pool w/stone waterfall & Gazebo. Master Wing on main with dual baths/dressing areas. Elevator! Second level with large playroom, two Bedrooms, two full Baths, huge Cedar Closet + 4 large Attic storage areas. Whole house Sonos sound system, Generator, intercom phone system, 3 car garage, mature landscaping. Addit'l Parking pad.