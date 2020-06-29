364 Josephine Street NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Cute cottage with newly renovated kitchen and bathrooms. Living and dining room with decorative fireplaces. Master bedroom with private bath (shower only). Rocking chair front porch, back deck. High ceilings, detailed trim, refinished hardwood floors throughout. Walk to Little Five Points' restaurants and shops. Convenient to Emory, CDC, Virginia Highland, and Downtown Decatur. The off-street parking is located in the vacant lot (not paved, but fenced) next door and is parking for this house only.