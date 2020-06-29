All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 31 2020 at 10:00 PM

364 Josephine Street NE

364 Josephine Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

364 Josephine Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
Candler Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Cute cottage with newly renovated kitchen and bathrooms. Living and dining room with decorative fireplaces. Master bedroom with private bath (shower only). Rocking chair front porch, back deck. High ceilings, detailed trim, refinished hardwood floors throughout. Walk to Little Five Points' restaurants and shops. Convenient to Emory, CDC, Virginia Highland, and Downtown Decatur. The off-street parking is located in the vacant lot (not paved, but fenced) next door and is parking for this house only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 364 Josephine Street NE have any available units?
364 Josephine Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 364 Josephine Street NE have?
Some of 364 Josephine Street NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 364 Josephine Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
364 Josephine Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 364 Josephine Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 364 Josephine Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 364 Josephine Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 364 Josephine Street NE offers parking.
Does 364 Josephine Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 364 Josephine Street NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 364 Josephine Street NE have a pool?
No, 364 Josephine Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 364 Josephine Street NE have accessible units?
No, 364 Josephine Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 364 Josephine Street NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 364 Josephine Street NE has units with dishwashers.
