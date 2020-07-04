All apartments in Atlanta
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
3636 Habersham Road NW
Last updated June 8 2019 at 6:06 AM

3636 Habersham Road NW

3636 Habersham Rd NW · No Longer Available
Location

3636 Habersham Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30305
Tuxedo Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This is One of the Most Luxurious 2 Bedrooms Available in Buckhead. With entertaining in mind this Kitchen with Hi-End Stainless Appliances and Granite with a bar overlooking separate dining room open to large inviting great room. Hardwoods, Gas Cooking, Gas Fireplace and So Much More... Down the hall is an ample sized guest room and the best for last is the Huge Master En-suite with an Unbelievably Massive Closet. Great amenities plus the walkability to all of the dining, entertainment, and shopping is awesome. You will definitely enjoy calling Habersham Oaks Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3636 Habersham Road NW have any available units?
3636 Habersham Road NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3636 Habersham Road NW have?
Some of 3636 Habersham Road NW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3636 Habersham Road NW currently offering any rent specials?
3636 Habersham Road NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3636 Habersham Road NW pet-friendly?
No, 3636 Habersham Road NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3636 Habersham Road NW offer parking?
No, 3636 Habersham Road NW does not offer parking.
Does 3636 Habersham Road NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3636 Habersham Road NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3636 Habersham Road NW have a pool?
No, 3636 Habersham Road NW does not have a pool.
Does 3636 Habersham Road NW have accessible units?
No, 3636 Habersham Road NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3636 Habersham Road NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3636 Habersham Road NW has units with dishwashers.

