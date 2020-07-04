3636 Habersham Road NW

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

This is One of the Most Luxurious 2 Bedrooms Available in Buckhead. With entertaining in mind this Kitchen with Hi-End Stainless Appliances and Granite with a bar overlooking separate dining room open to large inviting great room. Hardwoods, Gas Cooking, Gas Fireplace and So Much More... Down the hall is an ample sized guest room and the best for last is the Huge Master En-suite with an Unbelievably Massive Closet. Great amenities plus the walkability to all of the dining, entertainment, and shopping is awesome. You will definitely enjoy calling Habersham Oaks Home!