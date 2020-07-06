3633 Tampa Trail Southwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities playground

Reduced!! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Sprawling 3 bedroom 2 bath brick ranch with a front porch on a large corner lot. You will love the sunny living room, great for entertaining plus a bright updated applianced eat-in kitchen. There are main level bedrooms and a nice backyard for outdoor fun. This home sits back on a half-acre lot for privacy and is in close proximity to Deerwood Park with a playground, picnic sites and walking. Hurry this home will not last long. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



High school: Dm Therrell School Of Law- Government And Public Poli

Middle school: Bunche Middle School

Elementary school: Continental Colony Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.