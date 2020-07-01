All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 3625 E Paces Way NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
3625 E Paces Way NE
Last updated January 21 2020 at 5:37 AM

3625 E Paces Way NE

3625 East Paces Court Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3625 East Paces Court Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30326
Ridgedale Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Splendid, Immaculate Townhome In Gated Buckhead Community. This Home Is Like New! It Offers Remarkably Large, Open Spaces With Wonderful Natural Light. This Home Was Built By Monte Hewett In 2007. It Has Custom Cabinetry, An All Viking Professional Series Kitchen, Over-sized Master, And Rich Hardwood Floors. The Main Level Opens To A Covered Terrace/Deck. You Will Not Find A More Pristine Townhome In Buckhead. The Gated Community, Elegant Swimming Pool and Pet Walk Area Make For Ideal Amenities. Sarah Smith School District. WALK TO MARTA AND SHOPPING.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3625 E Paces Way NE have any available units?
3625 E Paces Way NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3625 E Paces Way NE have?
Some of 3625 E Paces Way NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3625 E Paces Way NE currently offering any rent specials?
3625 E Paces Way NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3625 E Paces Way NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3625 E Paces Way NE is pet friendly.
Does 3625 E Paces Way NE offer parking?
Yes, 3625 E Paces Way NE offers parking.
Does 3625 E Paces Way NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3625 E Paces Way NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3625 E Paces Way NE have a pool?
Yes, 3625 E Paces Way NE has a pool.
Does 3625 E Paces Way NE have accessible units?
No, 3625 E Paces Way NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3625 E Paces Way NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3625 E Paces Way NE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Sidney at Morningside
1295 E Rock Springs Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
City View Vinings Apartments
3340 Cumberland Blvd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Alexan Buckhead Village
361 Pharr Road Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30305
Camden Buckhead Square
3097 Maple Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Broadway East
1930 Flat Shoals Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
Walton Lakes
4687 Camp Creek Parkway
Atlanta, GA 30331
Seventeen West
391 17th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30363
Aspire Lenox Park
1050 Lenox Park Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus