362 Irwin Street NE
Last updated January 21 2020 at 5:37 AM

362 Irwin Street NE

362 Irwin Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

362 Irwin Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30312
Sweet Auburn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Skyline View - Walk to Downtown, Krog Street Market and Beltline - 4 or 5 Bedrooms
Single family home has 4 bed/3 bath
3 blocks from GSU, one block to streetcar.
Double front porches, hardwoods floors, 7 decorative fireplaces. Large LR and DR. Open kitchen/den floor plan w/ bookcases. Kitchen has SS appliances, granite counter tops. One bed and full bath on main level. Full kitchen on second floor. Huge master bedroom with porch. Soaking bathtub in separate room. Fenced backyard w/playset.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

