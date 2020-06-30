362 Irwin Street NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Skyline View - Walk to Downtown, Krog Street Market and Beltline - 4 or 5 Bedrooms

Single family home has 4 bed/3 bath

3 blocks from GSU, one block to streetcar.

Double front porches, hardwoods floors, 7 decorative fireplaces. Large LR and DR. Open kitchen/den floor plan w/ bookcases. Kitchen has SS appliances, granite counter tops. One bed and full bath on main level. Full kitchen on second floor. Huge master bedroom with porch. Soaking bathtub in separate room. Fenced backyard w/playset.