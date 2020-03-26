3610 Ginnis Rd SW Unit 4

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher parking range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH TOWNHOME - Location Location Location is what you will enjoy most living here! This townhome is close to everything you can imagine! Great neighbors also make this home a dream. Call today to view.



OTHER FEATURES INCLUDE:



- 3 Large Bedrooms

- 3 Baths with ensuite to master

- Living and Dining area

- Ample Parking



You will LOVE the convenience of being close to highways, shopping, restaurants and excellent schools!



To view this home, please phone Yahya at 404-334-7195 for a private showing. We look forward to getting you in the home of your DREAMS!



Ray White Property Management: A company that cares about its tenants!



(RLNE5060834)