3610 Ginnis Rd SW Unit 4

Amenities
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH TOWNHOME - Location Location Location is what you will enjoy most living here! This townhome is close to everything you can imagine! Great neighbors also make this home a dream. Call today to view.
OTHER FEATURES INCLUDE:
- 3 Large Bedrooms
- 3 Baths with ensuite to master
- Living and Dining area
- Ample Parking
You will LOVE the convenience of being close to highways, shopping, restaurants and excellent schools!
To view this home, please phone Yahya at 404-334-7195 for a private showing. We look forward to getting you in the home of your DREAMS!
Ray White Property Management: A company that cares about its tenants!
(RLNE5060834)