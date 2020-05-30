All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated May 17 2019 at 10:36 AM

360 ardmore circle nw

360 Ardmore Circle Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

360 Ardmore Circle Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30309
Brookwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dog park
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Ardmore & 28th Apartments - Property Id: 10327

Ardmore & 28th boasts one & two-bedrooms floor plan options, and eight elegant townhomes for your selection, each one offers a fully traditional, open design allowing for the ultimate in flexibility. Pick the one that best fits your lifestyle, and... [Read More]
Price Range: $1,255-3,395
Amenities
Bark Park For your Pets
Bike rack or bike storage
Elevators
Extra Storage
Fitness Center
On Site Laundry
Premium Covered Garages
Resident Grilling Area
Sparkling Swimming Pool
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/10327
Property Id 10327

(RLNE4879843)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 360 ardmore circle nw have any available units?
360 ardmore circle nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 360 ardmore circle nw have?
Some of 360 ardmore circle nw's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 360 ardmore circle nw currently offering any rent specials?
360 ardmore circle nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 360 ardmore circle nw pet-friendly?
Yes, 360 ardmore circle nw is pet friendly.
Does 360 ardmore circle nw offer parking?
Yes, 360 ardmore circle nw offers parking.
Does 360 ardmore circle nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 360 ardmore circle nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 360 ardmore circle nw have a pool?
Yes, 360 ardmore circle nw has a pool.
Does 360 ardmore circle nw have accessible units?
No, 360 ardmore circle nw does not have accessible units.
Does 360 ardmore circle nw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 360 ardmore circle nw has units with dishwashers.
