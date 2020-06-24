Amenities

360 7th St. NE Available 04/11/19 Atlanta TownHome For Rent, 2 Bdrm, 1.5 ba by Atlanta Property Management Company - Platinum Property Management - Available in April! This 2 Bedrooms/ 1.5 Bathrooms Atlanta Townhome for Rent is located in the Uptowne Subdivision is professionally managed by Atlanta Property Management Company, Platinum Property Management. This unit will go fast! Great roommate floor plan! Two Bedrooms and two full bathrooms upstairs and a half bath downstairs. Kitchen includes Refrigerator and microwave. Washer and dryer connections only. Large open living room facing patio and close to Piedmont park.



Schools: Springdale Park, Inman Middle School, Grady High School. Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.



This Home For Rent is Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions and more info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq



