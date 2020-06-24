All apartments in Atlanta
360 7th St. NE

360 7th St NE · No Longer Available
Location

360 7th St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309
Midtown

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
360 7th St. NE Available 04/11/19 Atlanta TownHome For Rent, 2 Bdrm, 1.5 ba by Atlanta Property Management Company - Platinum Property Management - Available in April! This 2 Bedrooms/ 1.5 Bathrooms Atlanta Townhome for Rent is located in the Uptowne Subdivision is professionally managed by Atlanta Property Management Company, Platinum Property Management. This unit will go fast! Great roommate floor plan! Two Bedrooms and two full bathrooms upstairs and a half bath downstairs. Kitchen includes Refrigerator and microwave. Washer and dryer connections only. Large open living room facing patio and close to Piedmont park.

Schools: Springdale Park, Inman Middle School, Grady High School. Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.

This Home For Rent is Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions and more info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

Will I qualify to rent for a Dawsonville Home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504

For more information CALL (678) 500-8680.
To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany 770-355-1982
and register here "drop us a line" - http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/contact

We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form

Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA!

Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.

(RLNE2079661)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 360 7th St. NE have any available units?
360 7th St. NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 360 7th St. NE have?
Some of 360 7th St. NE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 360 7th St. NE currently offering any rent specials?
360 7th St. NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 360 7th St. NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 360 7th St. NE is pet friendly.
Does 360 7th St. NE offer parking?
No, 360 7th St. NE does not offer parking.
Does 360 7th St. NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 360 7th St. NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 360 7th St. NE have a pool?
No, 360 7th St. NE does not have a pool.
Does 360 7th St. NE have accessible units?
No, 360 7th St. NE does not have accessible units.
Does 360 7th St. NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 360 7th St. NE does not have units with dishwashers.
