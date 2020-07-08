All apartments in Atlanta
Location

3585 Roxboro Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30319
Ridgedale Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Luxury Townhome in the Heart of Buckhead. Walking distance to Phipps, Lenox, restaurants and grocery. High end finishes with extra wide stair case. Entry foyer, hardwood floors, separate dining room & living room with gas fireplace. Built-in wet bar, gourmet Viking/Thermador kicthen. Master Bedroom plus 2 secondary bedrooms upstairs. All have ensuite baths. Finished terrace level has bedroom/media room, full bath & office. Amazing closets and additional storage throughout home. 2 car garage. Sarah Smith school district! Available for April 1st move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3585 Roxboro Road NE # 1 have any available units?
3585 Roxboro Road NE # 1 doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3585 Roxboro Road NE # 1 have?
Some of 3585 Roxboro Road NE # 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3585 Roxboro Road NE # 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3585 Roxboro Road NE # 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3585 Roxboro Road NE # 1 pet-friendly?
No, 3585 Roxboro Road NE # 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3585 Roxboro Road NE # 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3585 Roxboro Road NE # 1 offers parking.
Does 3585 Roxboro Road NE # 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3585 Roxboro Road NE # 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3585 Roxboro Road NE # 1 have a pool?
No, 3585 Roxboro Road NE # 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3585 Roxboro Road NE # 1 have accessible units?
No, 3585 Roxboro Road NE # 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3585 Roxboro Road NE # 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3585 Roxboro Road NE # 1 has units with dishwashers.

