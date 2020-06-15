All apartments in Atlanta
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
3565 Fairlane Drive Northwest
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3565 Fairlane Drive Northwest

3565 Fairlane Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3565 Fairlane Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Fairburn Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful, spacious 3 bedroom 1 bathroom house in Atlanta, GA

SAPIR REALTY IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT TO LEASE THIS HOME. PLEASE BEWARE OF ANY SCAMS. DO NOT GIVE ANY INFORMATION OR MONEY UNTIL VERIFYING...

Housing Program Accepted

Phone: 678-487-7896 x 6

Disclosure: All information is believed to be accurate, but changes to the exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken, and prices and dates may change without notice. Sapir Realty does not lease homes through Craigslist or other classified advertising
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3565 Fairlane Drive Northwest have any available units?
3565 Fairlane Drive Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 3565 Fairlane Drive Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
3565 Fairlane Drive Northwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3565 Fairlane Drive Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 3565 Fairlane Drive Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 3565 Fairlane Drive Northwest offer parking?
No, 3565 Fairlane Drive Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 3565 Fairlane Drive Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3565 Fairlane Drive Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3565 Fairlane Drive Northwest have a pool?
No, 3565 Fairlane Drive Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 3565 Fairlane Drive Northwest have accessible units?
No, 3565 Fairlane Drive Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 3565 Fairlane Drive Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 3565 Fairlane Drive Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3565 Fairlane Drive Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 3565 Fairlane Drive Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
