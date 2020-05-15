355 N Garden Lane NW

Amenities

Rare single family home rental in ultra-popular & super-convenient Loring Heights. Great room & huge front deck overlook pond, park & playground. Best location in neighborhood. Pets OK - Dog park only 2 blocks away! Seconds to Midtown & Piedmont Hospital area amenities. Renovated kitchen opens to keeping room w/great flow for entertaining. Oversized master suite. Gleaming hardwoods. Awesome storage throughout house & basement. Plenty of off-street parking at rear of home. Fenced yard. Available for move-in no later than January 15 for one- or two-year lease options.