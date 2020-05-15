All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 355 N Garden Lane NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
355 N Garden Lane NW
Last updated January 27 2020 at 11:48 PM

355 N Garden Lane NW

355 North Garden Lane Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Loring Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

355 North Garden Lane Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30309
Loring Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
playground
Rare single family home rental in ultra-popular & super-convenient Loring Heights. Great room & huge front deck overlook pond, park & playground. Best location in neighborhood. Pets OK - Dog park only 2 blocks away! Seconds to Midtown & Piedmont Hospital area amenities. Renovated kitchen opens to keeping room w/great flow for entertaining. Oversized master suite. Gleaming hardwoods. Awesome storage throughout house & basement. Plenty of off-street parking at rear of home. Fenced yard. Available for move-in no later than January 15 for one- or two-year lease options.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 355 N Garden Lane NW have any available units?
355 N Garden Lane NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 355 N Garden Lane NW have?
Some of 355 N Garden Lane NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 355 N Garden Lane NW currently offering any rent specials?
355 N Garden Lane NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 355 N Garden Lane NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 355 N Garden Lane NW is pet friendly.
Does 355 N Garden Lane NW offer parking?
Yes, 355 N Garden Lane NW offers parking.
Does 355 N Garden Lane NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 355 N Garden Lane NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 355 N Garden Lane NW have a pool?
No, 355 N Garden Lane NW does not have a pool.
Does 355 N Garden Lane NW have accessible units?
No, 355 N Garden Lane NW does not have accessible units.
Does 355 N Garden Lane NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 355 N Garden Lane NW has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Atler at Brookhaven
3833 Peachtree Road
Atlanta, GA 30319
Overton Rise
3695 Cumberland Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30339
Alexan EAV
1205 Metropolitan Ave SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
Villages at Carver
174 Moury Ave SW
Atlanta, GA 30315
Windsor Old Fourth Ward
608 Ralph McGill Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Magnolia Vinings
2151 Cumberland Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30339
Avana Westside
1040 Huff Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Gardens Creek
4555 Washington Rd
Atlanta, GA 30349

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus