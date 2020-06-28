3512 Collier Drive Northwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

***Ask About Our Move-In Specials!*** Great 3BR 2BA home features beautiful hardwood floors in living and dining room combo, plus cozy den adjacent to ceramic tiled kitchen! Enjoy tiled bathrooms and nice sized bedrooms, with a balcony deck overlooking private backyard. Large walk-in closet in Master BR - hurry this won't last long!

Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.



Neighborhood: Fairburn Heights

High school: Frederick Douglass High School

Middle school: Harper-archer Middle School

Elementary school: G.a. Towns Elementary School



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1990

