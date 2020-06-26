3510 Roswell Road NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking hot tub media room pet friendly

Brand new hardwood floors, new kitchen, and bathrooms to include; brand new stainless steel Samsung kitchen appliances and washer/dryer, designer counter-top, cabinets, custom closets and spa-like baths with new tile / Kohler fixtures.



Don’t miss this opportunity to live in this stylish 2 bed / 2 bath spacious condo situated close to designer boutiques, world-class restaurants, Buckhead theater, and whole foods market.

Application Fee: $65 per applicant

Security Deposit: Equal to One Month’s rental amount

Pets: No Pets

Parking:2 Cars Max

No Vouchers