3510 Roswell Road NW
Last updated October 31 2019 at 8:48 AM

3510 Roswell Road NW

3510 Roswell Road NE · No Longer Available
Location

3510 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30305
South Tuxedo Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
Brand new hardwood floors, new kitchen, and bathrooms to include; brand new stainless steel Samsung kitchen appliances and washer/dryer, designer counter-top, cabinets, custom closets and spa-like baths with new tile / Kohler fixtures.

Don’t miss this opportunity to live in this stylish 2 bed / 2 bath spacious condo situated close to designer boutiques, world-class restaurants, Buckhead theater, and whole foods market.
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Security Deposit: Equal to One Month’s rental amount
Pets: No Pets
Parking:2 Cars Max
No Vouchers

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 2 spaces/unit.

