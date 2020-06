Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious townhome in Atlanta! This property features 3 bedrooms upstairs with 2 full baths, a half bath on main lever for guest. Large kitchen with lots of cabinet space and all black appliances included. One gar garage attached, and excellent location and price. Hurry, it will not last long! Welcome Home!