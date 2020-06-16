3481 Lakeside Drive NE

Amenities
Amazing Buckhead Condo with gorgeous views, 2 assigned parking spaces, 3 balconies and totally renovated! Upgraded kitchen features custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and marble countertops. Open Floor plan allows views from kitchen to the family room. Large master bedroom with updated bath, dual vanity and second private balcony. Amenities include 24-hour concierge, pool, sauna, two gyms, theatre, clubhouse and more. Close to Lenox and Phipps, restaurants, shopping and more! This one is move-in ready.