Last updated May 29 2020 at 9:57 AM

3481 Lakeside Drive NE

3481 Lakeside Drive Northeast · (404) 394-0934
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3481 Lakeside Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30326
Lenox

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1807 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1230 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
parking
pool
media room
sauna
Amazing Buckhead Condo with gorgeous views, 2 assigned parking spaces, 3 balconies and totally renovated! Upgraded kitchen features custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and marble countertops. Open Floor plan allows views from kitchen to the family room. Large master bedroom with updated bath, dual vanity and second private balcony. Amenities include 24-hour concierge, pool, sauna, two gyms, theatre, clubhouse and more. Close to Lenox and Phipps, restaurants, shopping and more! This one is move-in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3481 Lakeside Drive NE have any available units?
3481 Lakeside Drive NE has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3481 Lakeside Drive NE have?
Some of 3481 Lakeside Drive NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3481 Lakeside Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
3481 Lakeside Drive NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3481 Lakeside Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 3481 Lakeside Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3481 Lakeside Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 3481 Lakeside Drive NE does offer parking.
Does 3481 Lakeside Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3481 Lakeside Drive NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3481 Lakeside Drive NE have a pool?
Yes, 3481 Lakeside Drive NE has a pool.
Does 3481 Lakeside Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 3481 Lakeside Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3481 Lakeside Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3481 Lakeside Drive NE has units with dishwashers.
