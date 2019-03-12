All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated July 31 2019 at 11:00 AM

348 E Paces Ferry Road NE

348 East Paces Ferry Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

348 East Paces Ferry Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30305
Buckhead Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
This spacious condominium is located in the heart of Buckhead villages with the desired trio of being bright, distinguished & in a desired location! Beautifully remodeled, this two-bedroom, one-bathroom residence features include hardwood floors, large living room, dining area, updated kitchen with Corina countertops, new appliances & inside full-sized laundry, lots of windows to let the sunshine in. Great closes spaces throughout, plenty of storage inside & two parking spaces! Building amenities include pool, spa, sauna, bbq area & peaceful gardens. Offered at $1750.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 348 E Paces Ferry Road NE have any available units?
348 E Paces Ferry Road NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 348 E Paces Ferry Road NE have?
Some of 348 E Paces Ferry Road NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 348 E Paces Ferry Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
348 E Paces Ferry Road NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 348 E Paces Ferry Road NE pet-friendly?
No, 348 E Paces Ferry Road NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 348 E Paces Ferry Road NE offer parking?
Yes, 348 E Paces Ferry Road NE offers parking.
Does 348 E Paces Ferry Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 348 E Paces Ferry Road NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 348 E Paces Ferry Road NE have a pool?
Yes, 348 E Paces Ferry Road NE has a pool.
Does 348 E Paces Ferry Road NE have accessible units?
No, 348 E Paces Ferry Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 348 E Paces Ferry Road NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 348 E Paces Ferry Road NE has units with dishwashers.
