348 E Paces Ferry Road NE

Amenities
This spacious condominium is located in the heart of Buckhead villages with the desired trio of being bright, distinguished & in a desired location! Beautifully remodeled, this two-bedroom, one-bathroom residence features include hardwood floors, large living room, dining area, updated kitchen with Corina countertops, new appliances & inside full-sized laundry, lots of windows to let the sunshine in. Great closes spaces throughout, plenty of storage inside & two parking spaces! Building amenities include pool, spa, sauna, bbq area & peaceful gardens. Offered at $1750.