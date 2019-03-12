348 E Paces Ferry Road NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub sauna

This spacious condominium is located in the heart of Buckhead villages with the desired trio of being bright, distinguished & in a desired location! Beautifully remodeled, this two-bedroom, one-bathroom residence features include hardwood floors, large living room, dining area, updated kitchen with Corina countertops, new appliances & inside full-sized laundry, lots of windows to let the sunshine in. Great closes spaces throughout, plenty of storage inside & two parking spaces! Building amenities include pool, spa, sauna, bbq area & peaceful gardens. Offered at $1750.