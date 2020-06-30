3445 Stratford Road Unit 3108

Amenities

***BRAND NEW LISTING!!!****PARAMOUNT'S LARGEST 1BD/1BA WON'T LAST LONG!!!! Ready for IMMEDIATE Move-in!!! In the HEART of BUCKHEAD!!!*** - Largest 1 bedroom floor plan in the luxurious Paramount located in the heart of Buckhead! An ideal location...walking distance to everything, MARTA, shopping and restaurants. The Paramount offers unrivaled amenities inclusive of 24 hour concierge service, a resort style pool with cabanas, fitness center, tennis court, movie theater, coffee station and business centers. This AMAZING unit offers fabulous city views from the 31st floor and features balcony access from the living room. The kitchen showcases beautiful granite countertops, stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher and gas stove. Bathroom includes a double vanity with lovely granite countertops and garden tub. Need some shoe storage? The Master Bedroom has a LARGE walk-in closet!! Come make 3108 YOUR NEW HOME!!!! Pictures DO NOT do this unit justice, MUST SEE!! This unit won't last on the market long. Send emails of interest to aisha@granvilleleasing.net or call/text (404) 272-8591!!! Please note, Paramount at Buckhead charges a $500 move-in fee.



LINK TO VIDEO TOUR:

https://drive.google.com/open?id=11a9oMYsNhpXsIxOwPz-fUDBOfUdYC9vH



(RLNE5503323)