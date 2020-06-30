All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 3445 Stratford Road Unit 3108.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
3445 Stratford Road Unit 3108
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

3445 Stratford Road Unit 3108

3445 Stratford Rd NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
North Buckhead
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3445 Stratford Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30326
North Buckhead

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
24hr concierge
gym
pool
media room
tennis court
***BRAND NEW LISTING!!!****PARAMOUNT'S LARGEST 1BD/1BA WON'T LAST LONG!!!! Ready for IMMEDIATE Move-in!!! In the HEART of BUCKHEAD!!!*** - Largest 1 bedroom floor plan in the luxurious Paramount located in the heart of Buckhead! An ideal location...walking distance to everything, MARTA, shopping and restaurants. The Paramount offers unrivaled amenities inclusive of 24 hour concierge service, a resort style pool with cabanas, fitness center, tennis court, movie theater, coffee station and business centers. This AMAZING unit offers fabulous city views from the 31st floor and features balcony access from the living room. The kitchen showcases beautiful granite countertops, stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher and gas stove. Bathroom includes a double vanity with lovely granite countertops and garden tub. Need some shoe storage? The Master Bedroom has a LARGE walk-in closet!! Come make 3108 YOUR NEW HOME!!!! Pictures DO NOT do this unit justice, MUST SEE!! This unit won't last on the market long. Send emails of interest to aisha@granvilleleasing.net or call/text (404) 272-8591!!! Please note, Paramount at Buckhead charges a $500 move-in fee.

LINK TO VIDEO TOUR:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=11a9oMYsNhpXsIxOwPz-fUDBOfUdYC9vH

(RLNE5503323)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3445 Stratford Road Unit 3108 have any available units?
3445 Stratford Road Unit 3108 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3445 Stratford Road Unit 3108 have?
Some of 3445 Stratford Road Unit 3108's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3445 Stratford Road Unit 3108 currently offering any rent specials?
3445 Stratford Road Unit 3108 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3445 Stratford Road Unit 3108 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3445 Stratford Road Unit 3108 is pet friendly.
Does 3445 Stratford Road Unit 3108 offer parking?
No, 3445 Stratford Road Unit 3108 does not offer parking.
Does 3445 Stratford Road Unit 3108 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3445 Stratford Road Unit 3108 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3445 Stratford Road Unit 3108 have a pool?
Yes, 3445 Stratford Road Unit 3108 has a pool.
Does 3445 Stratford Road Unit 3108 have accessible units?
No, 3445 Stratford Road Unit 3108 does not have accessible units.
Does 3445 Stratford Road Unit 3108 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3445 Stratford Road Unit 3108 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belara
1570 Sheridan Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Alexander at The District
1750 Commerce Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Glen Lake
6901 Glenlake NE
Atlanta, GA 30328
Vesta Camp Creek
5100 Welcome All Road
Atlanta, GA 30349
The Encore
3290 Cobb Galleria Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Magnolia Vinings
2151 Cumberland Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30339
The Vic at Buckhead
3518 Roswell Road Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30305
Madison Brookhaven
3078 Clairmont Rd
Atlanta, GA 30329

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus