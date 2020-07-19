All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 34 Glenald Way NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
34 Glenald Way NW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

34 Glenald Way NW

34 Glenald Way Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

34 Glenald Way Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30327
Cross Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
The perfect Buckhead/Moores Location! This wonderful 2 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Townhome located in the outstanding Cross Creek Condominiums/Golf/Tennis/Swim Club in now ready for you!! This home has a Formal Living Room, Separate Dining/Study-Office Area and a Eat-in Kitchen. The Kitchen has Granite Counter-tops, White Cabinets, Stainless Appliances, Stone Flooring and Large Area for you Table. The Laundry (Washer-Dryer included) is also located there. Upstairs there are 2 Separate Bedrooms w/Private Baths. New Carpet! NO HOUSING VOUCHER OR SEC 8 PARTICIPATION.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 Glenald Way NW have any available units?
34 Glenald Way NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 34 Glenald Way NW have?
Some of 34 Glenald Way NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 Glenald Way NW currently offering any rent specials?
34 Glenald Way NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 Glenald Way NW pet-friendly?
No, 34 Glenald Way NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 34 Glenald Way NW offer parking?
Yes, 34 Glenald Way NW offers parking.
Does 34 Glenald Way NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 34 Glenald Way NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 Glenald Way NW have a pool?
Yes, 34 Glenald Way NW has a pool.
Does 34 Glenald Way NW have accessible units?
No, 34 Glenald Way NW does not have accessible units.
Does 34 Glenald Way NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34 Glenald Way NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Find a Sublet
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland at Phipps
707 Park Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
The Life at Marketplace
3390 Fairburn Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
Avana Lenox
925 Canterbury Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Walton on the Chattahoochee
6640 Akers Mill Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Sierra Hills
3207 Henderson Mill Rd
Atlanta, GA 30341
Camden Vantage
180 Jackson St NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
The Heights At Chamblee
3028 Chamblee Tucker Rd
Atlanta, GA 30341
Helios
2470 Cheshire Bridge Rd
Atlanta, GA 30324

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus