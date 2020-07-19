34 Glenald Way NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

The perfect Buckhead/Moores Location! This wonderful 2 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Townhome located in the outstanding Cross Creek Condominiums/Golf/Tennis/Swim Club in now ready for you!! This home has a Formal Living Room, Separate Dining/Study-Office Area and a Eat-in Kitchen. The Kitchen has Granite Counter-tops, White Cabinets, Stainless Appliances, Stone Flooring and Large Area for you Table. The Laundry (Washer-Dryer included) is also located there. Upstairs there are 2 Separate Bedrooms w/Private Baths. New Carpet! NO HOUSING VOUCHER OR SEC 8 PARTICIPATION.