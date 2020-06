Amenities

A private villa in a legendary 5-star hotel. Walled greenspace and gardens landscaped by Boxwoods and 3 private terraces provide spacious outdoor living. Your private elevator takes you directly from your 6-car garage into the stunning living space. Every inch of the spacious interior was custom-designed and built by legendary designer Phoebe Howard & her team, and the incredible furnishings are included in the lease. Here you will find the privacy and convenience of a fine home with the luxuries and services of a world-class hotel