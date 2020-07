Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful rental home in a prime area of Buckhead. This 3br/2bath will not last. Close to Chastain Park! Minutes away from shopping, restaurants and easy access to all the major expressways. This property is well maintained with beautiful new upgrades. Nice sized lot with level back yard. Minimum 12 month lease and no pets. House is fully furnished and ground maintenance maintained by tenant.